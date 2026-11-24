Ehlers (lower body) will not play in Wednesday's road clash against the Lightning, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Ehlers is in line to miss his second consecutive game Tuesday after sustaining his lower-body injury during Saturday's 7-4 win over the Oilers. However, head coach Rod Brind'Amour stated that he doesn't believe Ehlers' injury will keep him out long term. Prior to going down, the 30-year-old winger posted six goals, 22 points, a plus-9 rating and 53 shots on net over 23 games this season. In his absence, Eric Robinson will likely appear in the lineup once again Wednesday. Ehlers' next chance to return following Wednesday's planned absence is Saturday against the Senators.