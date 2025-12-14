Ehlers scored a goal and took two shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flyers.

Ehlers has scored in back-to-back games for the second time this season, having done so in a two-game set Nov. 4 and Nov. 6. Ehlers has eight goals and 22 points this season. Despite being available regularly for the Hurricanes, he's a bit off the pace to reach 60 points for a third consecutive campaign.