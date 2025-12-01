Ehlers scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 1-0 overtime win over the Flames.

Ehlers converted on a pass from Taylor Hall at 2:52 of overtime for the game's only goal. The tally snapped Ehlers' six-game goal drought, though he still had three assists in that span. After a tough October, the 29-year-old winger got on track in November and is now at a total of five goals, 16 points, 61 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 25 appearances.