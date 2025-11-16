Ehlers scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Ehlers' point streak is up to seven games (four goals, four assists). The 29-year-old winger tied the game with his tally early in the second period. For the season, he has 12 points, 52 shots on net and a plus-6 rating, but he's done well to overcome his slow start and become the player the Hurricanes wanted when they signed him to a six-year contract in the offseason.