Hurricanes' Nikolaj Ehlers: Stays hot with multi-point effort
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ehlers recorded a goal, an assist, three shots and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.
Ehlers was unable to repeat the hat trick he scored against the Canucks on Wednesday, but he remains one of the Canes' most dangerous players despite holding a bottom-six role in the lineup. Ehlers has scored five goals in his last three outings and has cracked the scoresheet in six of his last seven appearances, racking up nine points (six goals, three helpers), 21 shots on goal, two hits and a plus-7 rating in that span.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Nikolaj Ehlers: Hat trick in Wednesday's win•
-
Hurricanes' Nikolaj Ehlers: Lights lamp in loss Monday•
-
Hurricanes' Nikolaj Ehlers: Nets opening goal•
-
Hurricanes' Nikolaj Ehlers: Hat trick in Friday's rout•
-
Hurricanes' Nikolaj Ehlers: Grabs three apples Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Nikolaj Ehlers: Keeps rolling with early goal•