Ehlers recorded a goal, an assist, three shots and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Ehlers was unable to repeat the hat trick he scored against the Canucks on Wednesday, but he remains one of the Canes' most dangerous players despite holding a bottom-six role in the lineup. Ehlers has scored five goals in his last three outings and has cracked the scoresheet in six of his last seven appearances, racking up nine points (six goals, three helpers), 21 shots on goal, two hits and a plus-7 rating in that span.