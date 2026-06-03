Skip to Main Content
SportsNhl
Hockey
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Hurricanes' Nikolaj Ehlers: Strikes twice early in loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Ehlers scored twice in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Ehlers had put two pucks past Carter Hart just 12:08 into the game. The 30-year-old Ehlers is delivering exactly what the Hurricanes wanted when they signed him last summer. He's picked up seven points over his last five games and a total of six goals, five assists, 27 shots, 12 hits and a plus-5 rating over 13 playoff outings. The winger will continue to play in a middle-six role alongside Jordan Staal.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!