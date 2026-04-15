Hurricanes' Nikolaj Ehlers: Tallies early in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ehlers scored a goal on five shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Islanders.
While many of the Hurricanes' big-name players were held out of some games recently, Ehlers remained a fixture in the lineup. He ended up playing in all 82 regular-season contests for the second time in three years and the fourth time in his 11-year career. He was the only Hurricane to not miss a game. The 30-year-old winger also finished with a career-high 71 points (26 goals, 45 assists), as well as 207 shots on net and a plus-8 rating. Ehlers should be a regular in the middle six during the postseason, but he'll also be a major part of the power play.
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