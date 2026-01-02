Ehlers scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two assists in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Canadiens.

Ehlers ended an eight-game goal drought with his tally at 10:47 of the first period to get the Hurricanes on the board. The 29-year-old was shuffled onto the top line alongside Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov, with the trio combining for four goals and seven helpers in this contest. Ehlers is up to nine goals, 20 assists, 97 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 40 outings. He remains a strong source of offense, but he won't add much outside of points and shots.