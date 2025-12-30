default-cbs-image
Ehlers notched two power-play assists in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

The former Jet had a hand in a first-period tally by Sebastian Aho as well as Jackson Blake's OT winner. Ehlers is wrapping up a strong December in which he's collected three goals and 10 points in 13 games, including four points (a goal and three assists) with the man advantage.

