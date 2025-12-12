Ehlers produced a goal and an assist in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over Washington.

The 29-year-old winger got Carolina on the board midway through the second period before helping to set up Logan Stankoven for a tally late in the third that forced OT. Ehlers had a quiet first couple of weeks for his new club, but since Oct. 18 he hasn't gone more than two games in a row without getting onto the scoresheet, racking up seven goals and 21 points in 25 contests over that stretch.