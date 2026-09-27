Ehlers scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-0 preseason win over the Predators.

Both points came in the first period as the Hurricanes raced out to a 3-0 lead. Ehlers is coming off a strong introductory campaign with Carolina, producing 26 goals and a career-high 71 points in 82 regular-season games before adding eight goals and 18 points in 18 playoff contests en route to a Stanley Cup title. The 30-year-old winger should continue to occupy prominent roles for the Hurricanes in 2026-27.