Hurricanes' Nikolaj Ehlers: Unavailable Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ehlers (lower body) won't play in Game 4 against Ottawa on Saturday.
Ehlers has an assist and seven shots in three playoff games this year. He also recorded 26 goals and 71 points in 82 regular-season appearances. Carolina has a 3-0 series lead, so the Hurricanes will have an extended stretch of time off if they win Saturday, which might be helpful for Ehlers. Nicolas Deslauriers is expected to draw into the lineup Saturday due to Ehlers' absence.
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