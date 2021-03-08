Niederreiter scored on his only shot in Sunday's 4-2 win over Florida.

Niederreiter gave the Hurricanes a 2-0 lead just under five minutes into the second period, blowing a wrist shot past Chris Driedger from the left faceoff circle. It was Niederreiter's second consecutive game with a goal and his 11th tally on the year, already matching his total from 2019-20. The 28-year-old has shot at a 20-goal campaign, something he hasn't accomplished since 2016-17 while with Minnesota.