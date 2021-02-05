Niederreiter scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Blackhawks.

Niederreiter struck 42 seconds into the second period to cut the deficit to 3-2, and Andrei Svechnikov tied the game eight seconds later. The 28-year-old Niederreiter has produced a solid start to the 2020-21 campaign with four goals, an assist, a plus-5 rating, 24 shots on goal and 14 hits through eight appearances in a top-six role.