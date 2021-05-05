Niederreiter scored twice in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Niederreiter scored in the second period to get the Hurricanes on the board and added an empty-netter in the third. The 28-year-old winger reached the 20-goal mark for the fifth time in his career. He's at 34 points, 119 shots on net, a plus-20 rating and 64 hits through 53 contests, mainly in a top-six role.