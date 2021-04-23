Niederreiter scored a power-play goal on his only shot and had two PIM in a 4-2 win over the Panthers on Thursday.

Niederreiter smacked in a rebound from the slot midway through the second period to give the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead. It was the 17th goal in 46 games this season for the 28-year-old, who has a shot at the fifth 20-goal campaign of his career. His plus-19 rating and 16.2 shooting percentage would both be his best marks as an NHLer.