Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Chips in helper
Niederreiter registered an assist, two PIM and two blocked shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Islanders in Game 4.
After being limited to just one assist in seven games in the first round, Niederreiter had three points over four contests as the Hurricanes swept the Islanders. Niederreiter was a revelation with 14 goals and 16 assists over 36 games with the Hurricanes in the regular season after being traded from the Wild, but he's taken a step back in the postseason so far.
