Coach Rod Brind'Amour said Monday that he's hoping Niederreiter (upper body) will be able to play in Tuesday's Game 5 against the Lightning, Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Niederreiter didn't travel with the team for Games 3 and 4 in Tampa Bay, but the middle-six winger has progressed in his recovery and could be an option for Game 5 with the series shifting back to Carolina. He last suited up May 27 during the first-round series against Nashville.