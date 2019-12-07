Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Cold as ice
Niederreiter has just five points in 17 games since November 1.
El Nino's stock is falling fast in Raleigh. He was a successful addition for the Canes last season, registering 30 points in games after being acquired from the Wild at the trade deadline, however that success has not carried over to this season. Given his current pace, there's a chance he may not crack the 30-point mark for the first time in his career. Bench him until he can find a way to turn things around.
