Niederreiter scored a power-play goal on two shots in Monday's 7-3 win over Columbus.

Niederreiter buried a Teuvo Teravainen feed with 47 seconds left in the second period to extend the Carolina lead to 5-3. It was the seventh goal of the year for Niederreiter but his first with the man advantage. The 28-year-old has gone back-to-back games without a goal just once in 2020-21.