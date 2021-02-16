Niederreiter scored a power-play goal on two shots in Monday's 7-3 win over Columbus.
Niederreiter buried a Teuvo Teravainen feed with 47 seconds left in the second period to extend the Carolina lead to 5-3. It was the seventh goal of the year for Niederreiter but his first with the man advantage. The 28-year-old has gone back-to-back games without a goal just once in 2020-21.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Gets loose on breakaway•
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Procures fifth goal of year•
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Buries fourth goal•
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Seals victory with empty-netter•
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Scores in first-line role•
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Registers power-play tally•