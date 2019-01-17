Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Dished to Carolina

The Wild traded Niederreiter to the Hurricanes for Victor Rask on Thursday.

After a promising start to his career, Niederreiter has posted a pair of sluggish seasons for the Wild. The team opted to part ways with him as a result, receiving Rask -- who has also disappointed in 2018-19. Perhaps the change of scenery will unlock the potential Niederreiter displayed in 2016-17 when he knocked home a career-best 25 pucks and totaled a career-high 57 points. Niederreiter's contract extends through 2021-22, so he has plenty of hockey ahead in Raleigh.