Niederreiter recorded two assists and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Niederreiter had a hand in both of Warren Foegele's goals Thursday. In his last 10 games, Niederreiter has gotten hot with three goals and five assists. The 28-year-old winger has been fairly steady throughout the year, racking up 24 points, 83 shots on net and a plus-16 rating in 35 appearances. He's a solid scoring option in fantasy as long as he stays on a scoring line.