Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Find net in victory
Niederreiter scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 4-1 victory over the Predators.
Niederreiter scored just over eight minutes into the second period to extend Carolina's lead to 3-1. It was Niederreiter's ninth goal of the season, a disappointing output considering the 27-year-old piled up 14 goals and 30 points in 36 games last season after being acquired from Minnesota.
