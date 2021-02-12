Niederreiter scored a goal on five shots, went plus-2 and served four PIM in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

Niederreiter put the Hurricanes ahead 4-3 in the third period after Dougie Hamilton set him up for a breakaway. That tally stood as the game-winner. Niederreiter is up to six goals and one assist with 34 shots, a plus-8 rating and 13 PIM in 11 contests. The Swiss winger can be streaky at times, but he's a solid DFS option while he's hot.