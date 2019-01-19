Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: High hopes with new team
Niederreiter was held off the scoresheet in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Senators, but fired four shots on goal in 16:57 of ice time in his Hurricanes debut, skating mainly on a line with Justin Williams and Greg McKegg.
Despite the quiet start, expectations for Niederreiter will be high in Raleigh, as he was a consistent scorer with the Wild over the past few seasons. He posted three consecutive 20-plus goal campaigns -- from 2014-15 to 2016-17 -- and fell just two goals shy of that mark last season. In comparison, there is no one currently on the Canes' roster who has three straight 20-goal seasons (although it won't be long before Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen record that feat), so Niederreiter provides his new team with an immediate offensive upgrade. In fantasy terms, El Nino's now possesses significantly more upside, as the Canes will give him every opportunity to contribute offensively.
