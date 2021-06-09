Niederreiter (upper body) provided just two hits and two penalty minutes in 17:48 of ice time in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Lightning.
Playing in his first game of the series and retaking his spot next to Vincent Trochek and Martin Necas on the team's second line, Niederreiter and the Hurricanes were unable to score on Andrei Vasilevskiy, handing the Russian goaltender his second shutout of the postseason. In seven postseason games, the 28-year-old had just one point, which came in Game 1 of Round 1, and added 17 hits and 10 shots in that stretch.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Suiting up in Game 5•
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Coach hoping for Game 5 return•
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Won't make trip•
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Set to miss Tuesday's tilt•
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Not playing Game 1•
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Questionable for Game 1•