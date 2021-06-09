Niederreiter (upper body) provided just two hits and two penalty minutes in 17:48 of ice time in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Lightning.

Playing in his first game of the series and retaking his spot next to Vincent Trochek and Martin Necas on the team's second line, Niederreiter and the Hurricanes were unable to score on Andrei Vasilevskiy, handing the Russian goaltender his second shutout of the postseason. In seven postseason games, the 28-year-old had just one point, which came in Game 1 of Round 1, and added 17 hits and 10 shots in that stretch.