Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Joining Team Switzerland
Niederreiter has been added to Team Switzerland's roster for the IIHF World Hockey Championship in Slovakia.
Niederreiter's NHL campaign ended on a sour note Thursday when the Hurricanes were eliminated from the playoffs by the Bruins, so he'll now head to Slovakia to try and help Team Switzerland capture gold on an international stage. The 26-year-old winger, who racked up 23 goals and 53 points in 82 games this season, will once again be a solid secondary option in all fantasy formats in 2019-20.
