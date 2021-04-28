Niederreiter scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

Niederreiter struck at 12:14 of the third period to produce the final score. The 28-year-old has racked up a solid 10 points through 15 games in April. The Swiss winger has 18 goals, 32 points, 110 shots on net, 58 hits and a plus-19 rating through 49 appearances this season.