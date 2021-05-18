Niederreiter scored a goal, doled out two hits and added two PIM in Monday's 5-2 win over the Predators in Game 1.

Niederreiter's goal at 2:26 of the third period stood as the game-winner to stake out a 1-0 series lead for the Hurricanes. The Swiss winger was productive in the regular season with 20 goals, 14 helpers and a career-high plus-20 rating in 56 appearances. The 28-year-old is expected to see at least a top-nine role in the Hurricanes' deep offense.