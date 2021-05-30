Niederreiter (undisclosed) is not in the lineup Sunday in Game 1 against Tampa Bay, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Niederreiter sustained an undisclosed injury at Saturday's practice, and it's obviously serious enough to keep him out of action for at least one game. The 28-year-old will be replaced in the lineup by Cedric Paquette on Sunday.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Questionable for Game 1•
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Nets game-winning goal Monday•
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Buries pair of goals•
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Lights lamp in third period•
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Chasing 20-goal campaign•
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Two points in 25 seconds•