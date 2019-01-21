Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Notches first two snipes as Cane
Niederreiter recorded his first two points as a Hurricane in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Oilers, connecting with Sebastian Aho on two first period goals.
Coach Rod Brind'Amour shuffled his lines for this game, putting the recently-acquired Niederreiter on the first line with Aho and Justin Williams, and the move paid immediate dividends as El Nino connected with Aho on his first tally just 28 seconds into the game. With just five points in 15 games prior to last week's trade, Niederreiter had basically fallen off most fantasy radars in recent weeks, but he should be a prime pickup candidate now. Go check your league's waiver wire to see if he's available.
