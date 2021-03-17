Niederreiter scored a power-play goal on four shots Tuesday in a 4-2 loss to Detroit.
Niederreiter opened the scoring with a power-play tap-in on top of the crease just 2:21 into the game. The goal was his 13th of the season, moving him into a tie with injured center Vincent Trocheck (upper body) for the team lead. Niederreiter would be on pace to obliterate his career high of 25 goals -- set back in 2016-17 -- if not for the abbreviated schedule. As it is, he's got a shot at the fifth 20-goal campaign of his career.
