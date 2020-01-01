Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Picking up the pace
Niederreiter did not record a point during Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Canadiens, but still finished the month of December with 10 points in 13 games.
El Nino struggled through the first two months of the season with just 10 points in his first 27 games, but he's certainly come alive since then. He will still be challenged to match the 53 points he posted last season, but another 40-point campaign seems very attainable right now given his current pace. Niederreiter is currently skating on a line with two of the Canes' top scorers -- Teuvo Teravainen and Sebastian Aho -- which should continue to provide him plenty of scoring opportunities as we head into the second half of the season. Start him with confidence.
