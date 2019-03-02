Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Picks pair of apples
Niederreiter assisted on two first-period goals in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blues.
Niederreiter set up goals by Justin Williams and Justin Faulk to help the Hurricanes erase an early deficit. The Swiss winger has fit in nicely with Sebastian Aho and Williams on the top line, recording 17 points in 18 contests since being traded from the Wild. If he's still available, he should be scooped up in most formats.
