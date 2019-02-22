Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Point per game with new club
Niederreiter recorded a goal and a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over Florida.
Niederreiter scored nine goals in 46 games before getting traded from the Wild, and he now has just as many goals in 15 games with Carolina. With six assists as well, Niederreiter's on a point-per-game pace with the Hurricanes.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Thriving in Carolina•
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Racking up points with new team•
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Scores two more goals•
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Notches first two snipes as Cane•
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: High hopes with new team•
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Dished to Carolina•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...