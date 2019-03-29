Niederreiter tallied a goal and four shots during Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.

Niederreiter continues his torrid pace since being acquired in a Jan. 17 trade with the Minnesota Wild , with his 13th goal and 26th point in just 31 games as a Hurricane. The Swiss winger has rekindled his offense with the Hurricanes and should be squarely on the radar when it comes time to draft your 2019-20 fantasy rosters.