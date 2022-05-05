Niederreiter scored two goals -- one on the power play -- in Wednesday's 5-2 Game 2 win over Boston.
His power-play marker gave Carolina a 4-1 lead late in the second, and Niederreiter's second goal was an empty-netter to cap the scoring. With three goals through two games, Niederreiter has been a key contributor in this first-round series.
