Niederreiter had two assists and three shots with a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win versus Winnipeg.

Niederreiter has been streaky on the offensive end all season long, but is currently in the midst of one of his most productive stretches of the season. Tuesday's two-assist effort gave him five points (one goal, four assists) in his last five games. The 27-year-old has four goals and 11 assists in 34 games this season.