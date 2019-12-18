Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Produces two assists
Niederreiter had two assists and three shots with a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win versus Winnipeg.
Niederreiter has been streaky on the offensive end all season long, but is currently in the midst of one of his most productive stretches of the season. Tuesday's two-assist effort gave him five points (one goal, four assists) in his last five games. The 27-year-old has four goals and 11 assists in 34 games this season.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Productive night on power play•
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Cold as ice•
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Warming up offensively•
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Struggling to contribute•
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Finally lights lamp•
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Two helpers Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.