Niederreiter scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-3 win over Edmonton. He also had two PIM.

Niederreiter scored his fourth goal of the season to put the Hurricanes up 2-0 with two minutes left in the first period, then set up Ryan Dzingel's power-play marker almost exactly two minutes later. The 27-year-old has 13 points in 31 games.