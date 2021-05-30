Niederreiter (undisclosed) is questionable to suit up for Game 1 against the Lightning on Sunday, The News & Observer reports.

Niederreiter left Saturday's practice midway through with the mystery concern, which prompted head coach Rod Brind'Amour to remark afterward, "I don't think it will be an issue." However, it seems the second-liner is in danger of missing the series opener against Tampa after producing just a lone point -- a goal -- in the six-game series against Nashville. If Niederreiter isn't able to play, Cedric Paquette is available to take his place in the lineup.