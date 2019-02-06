Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Racking up points with new team
Niederreiter notched his first assist as a Hurricane in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Penguins, and saw a season-high 20:28 in ice time.
El Nino now has six points (including five goals) in seven games since being acquired him from Minnesota in January. He's also seeing monster minutes on the top line with Sebastian Aho and Justin Williams, which gives his fantasy value even more of a boost. Don't be afraid to jump on him if he's still floating around on your league's waiver wire.
