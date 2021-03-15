Niederreiter scored the game-winning goal early in the third period of Sunday's 2-1 win over Detroit. He finished with two shots and two hits.

Niederreiter's long wrist shot from the top of the left circle extended Detroit's lead to 2-0 less than two minutes into the third period. It was Niederreiter's 12th goal of the year, besting the 11 he scored in 67 games last season. The 28-year-old has lit the lamp in three of his last five games, adding a pair of assists in that stretch.