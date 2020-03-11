Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Registers power-play tally
Niederreiter scored a power-play goal on four shots and had two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Detroit.
Niederreiter found the net midway through the second period to give the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead. It snapped a six-game scoring drought for the 27-year-old and his four shots on goal matched his season high. Niederreiter has 11 goals and 29 points in 67 games, a disappointing drop-off in production from his 23-goal campaign a year ago.
