Niederreiter scored a goal on four shots, dished two hits and added two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canucks.

Niederreiter was a healthy scratch for Friday's game against Vegas, but he bounced back well in his return to the lineup. The Swiss winger has three points in his last seven games, and 23 points through 51 contests overall. It's unlikely he comes near last season's 53-point output, but the 27-year-old could reach 40 if he can recover some of his scoring touch.