Niederreiter scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-0 win over Detroit.

Niederreiter has been moved up to the top line to start the season, and it took him just 3:38 to capitalize on the opportunity by scoring the Hurricanes' first goal of 2021. He also logged 1:55 of ice time on the power play while working with the second unit. The Swiss winger has potted 20-plus goals in four of the past six seasons and could continue to find the scoresheet with regularity as long as he stays on a line with Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen.