Niederreiter scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 5-1 win over Boston.
Niederreiter fired a puck through traffic that found its way to the back of the net, extending Carolina's lead to 2-0. The goal was his 11th in 68 career playoff games. Niederreiter finished the regular season with 24 goals and 20 assists in 75 games.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Two points in win•
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Two points in losing effort•
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Goal light flashes twice in SO loss•
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Eligible to return•
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Handed one-game ban•