Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Scores pair to get back on track
Niederreiter scored two goals, with one on the power play, in a 5-3 win over the Predators on Saturday.
This came after he took a minus-6 rating in Friday's 8-1 loss to the Jets. Niederreiter now has his fourth 20-goal season, and he's added 24 assists for 44 points in 68 games between the Wild and Hurricanes this season. With 21 of his points in 22 contests for the 'Canes, he's gained immense fantasy value since the trade.
