Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Scores two more goals

Niederreiter scored a pair of goals, including one with the man advantage, on eight shots in a 5-2 victory against the Canucks on Wednesday.

His start with the Hurricanes couldn't have gone much better. He's played four games and scored four goals, notching two multi-goal games. Niederreiter is averaging more than four shots on net in those four games too. He was averaging under two shots on goal before the trade. In 50 games, he has 13 goals and 27 points with the Wild and Hurricanes this season.