Niederreiter had a goal on two shots and was plus-2 in Monday's 4-2 win over the Predators.
Niederreiter capped Carolina's road win with an empty-net goal in the final minute, his second tally in the first three games of the season. The veteran winger had 11 goals and 29 points in 67 games last season, his first full year with the Hurricanes.
