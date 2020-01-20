Niederreiter dished out an assist and fired three shots on net in Sunday's 2-1 shootout win versus the Islanders.

Niederreiter also missed a shot in the shootout, but that afforded Justin Williams to write a storybook ending by potting the winner in his season debut. The 27-year-old Niederreiter continues to be productive offensively as he bounces around the lineup, recording 22 points -- eight on the power play -- over 49 games.