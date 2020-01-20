Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Secondary assist Sunday
Niederreiter dished out an assist and fired three shots on net in Sunday's 2-1 shootout win versus the Islanders.
Niederreiter also missed a shot in the shootout, but that afforded Justin Williams to write a storybook ending by potting the winner in his season debut. The 27-year-old Niederreiter continues to be productive offensively as he bounces around the lineup, recording 22 points -- eight on the power play -- over 49 games.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Snaps scoring slump•
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Picking up the pace•
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Produces two assists•
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Productive night on power play•
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Cold as ice•
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Warming up offensively•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.